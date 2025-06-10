Left Menu

Britain's Bold Move: Sizewell C Nuclear Plant Investment

The UK government announced a £14.2 billion investment in the Sizewell C nuclear plant, aiming to secure energy supply and meet climate goals. The plant, set to power 6 million homes, marks the country's second new nuclear build in decades, with the government holding a majority stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 04:31 IST
In a stride towards energy security and climate goals, the British government has unveiled a massive £14.2 billion investment for constructing the Sizewell C nuclear plant in southeast England. Once operational, it promises to supply power to approximately 6 million homes, marking a significant leap in the country's clean energy ambitions.

Energy Minister Ed Miliband emphasized the pivotal role of new nuclear facilities in ushering in an era of clean energy abundance, crucial for safeguarding household finances, energy autonomy, and climate mitigation. However, the announcement fell short of clarifying whether this investment encompasses the previously pledged £6.4 billion or specifies a timeline for a final investment decision.

The Sizewell C project, initially spearheaded by EDF, now sees the UK government as the majority owner, owning 83.8% of the stake as of December. Despite past hurdles faced by similar projects like Hinkley Point C, the government's decisive action underscores its commitment to bolstering the nation's nuclear infrastructure and inviting potential new investors.

