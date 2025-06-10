Left Menu

Haryana's Skyward Leap: New Air Service and Development Initiatives Unveiled

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated a new air service, enhancing connectivity between Chandigarh and Hisar. The service symbolizes regional progress, echoing Prime Minister Modi's drive for accessible air travel. Saini also announced significant development projects for Palwal, enhancing infrastructure, sports, and education sectors.

In a significant boost to regional connectivity, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the inaugural flight from Chandigarh to Hisar on Monday. The launch of this new air service marks a moment of pride for Haryana, as highlighted by the Chief Minister. It promises enhanced development and accessibility in the region.

Scheduled to operate twice a week, the new service offers a faster travel option between Chandigarh, the state's capital, and Hisar, a major city. Saini emphasized the broader vision of Prime Minister Modi to make air travel accessible to everyone, underscoring the importance of this step.

Saini hinted at potential expansions for the service, looking forward to increased connectivity from Hisar in the future. On Friday, he also announced extensive projects worth crores for the Palwal assembly, covering sports and education, enhancing civil infrastructure, including a modern sports complex, upgraded indoor stadium, and crucial road repairs.

