Left Menu

Devotees Flock to Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir on Auspicious Tuesday

Hundreds of devotees visited Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir on the last Tuesday of Jyeshtha month to offer prayers. While some couldn't access the Hanuman Temple due to crowds, they enjoyed the Mangla Aarti at the Ram Temple. This temple, located in Ayodhya, attracts global visitors for its unique Hanuman idol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:07 IST
Devotees Flock to Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir on Auspicious Tuesday
Devotees at Hanuman Garhi Mandir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of devotees gathered at Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir to offer prayers on the last Tuesday of the Jyeshtha month according to the Hindu calendar. The temple experienced a surge in visitors as people came to partake in the rituals and fervent spiritual activities, creating a bustling atmosphere of devotion.

Ved Prakash Sharma, a devotee from Rajasthan, expressed his experiences, noting the overwhelming crowds at the Hanuman Temple. "There's a lot of crowd and we have not had a chance to get darshan at the Hanuman Temple," he said. Nonetheless, Sharma described their visit to the Ram Temple for Mangla Aarti as a rewarding experience, emphasizing the renewed access for the Sanatan Dharma community.

Officially located in Ayodhya Dham, Shri Hanuman Garhi Mandir is esteemed for its singular idol of Lord Hanuman, believed to have been present since the 10th century. Pilgrims worldwide ascend 76 stairs to reach the temple, especially on Tuesdays and Saturdays, seeking blessings. Meanwhile, other Hanuman temples across India, such as the Shri Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir in Prayagraj, also witnessed significant turnout on this revered Bada Mangal day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025