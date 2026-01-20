Left Menu

Odisha's Grand Republic Day Celebrations to Exhibit Unity and Leadership

Odisha will celebrate Republic Day with the governor, chief ministers, and other dignitaries participating in flag-hoisting events across various districts. The Governor will lead the main event, while the Chief Minister presides in Cuttack. District officials will ensure celebrations continue even if dignitaries are unavailable.

Odisha is set to showcase a grand Republic Day celebration, with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati unfurling the National Flag at the state-level event. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will oversee the festivities in Cuttack, as detailed in an official announcement by the Home department.

A plethora of dignitaries, including deputy chief ministers, ministers, and various officials, will be involved in flag-hoisting ceremonies across numerous districts. While Chief Minister Majhi coordinates activities in Cuttack, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida have been tasked with leading the celebrations in Koraput and Khurda, respectively.

Additionally, other key ministers like Suresh Pujari and Bibhuti Bhusan Jena will spearhead events in Puri and Malkangiri. For instances where designated dignitaries are unavailable, district Collectors are empowered to carry out the ceremonial functions, ensuring the day's patriotic spirit is upheld statewide.

