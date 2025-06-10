Police Secure Transit Remand for Honeymoon Murder Case Accused
Meghalaya Police have obtained a three-day transit remand for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the primary suspect in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Authorities have also arrested three other individuals in connection to the case, as investigations continue in Shillong.
- Country:
- India
Meghalaya Police secured a three-day transit remand for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main suspect in the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, on Tuesday. Earlier, Sonam was transferred to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation.
Authorities claim Sonam orchestrated the alleged murder of her husband during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by hiring contract killers. The Meghalaya Police are transporting her to Shillong on a transit remand, intensifying the efforts to uncover the truth behind the crime.
In a broader effort to detain all involved parties, the police have also obtained transit remands for three other suspects, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, who will accompany Sonam to Shillong for further investigation. A fourth accused, Anand, is in transit to Indore to face judicial proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amritsar Police Crack Down on Kishan Gang: Four Arrested in Murder Case
Court Sentences Husband to Life Imprisonment in Grisly Murder Case
Indore's Rising COVID-19 Cases: Elderly at Risk
Capture of Key Suspect Rahul Singh Sparks Breakthrough in Tarn Taran Murder Case
Seven Arrested in Chhata Factory Murder Case