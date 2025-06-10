Police Secure Transit Remand for Honeymoon Murder Case Accused

Meghalaya Police secured a three-day transit remand for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main suspect in the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, on Tuesday. Earlier, Sonam was transferred to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities claim Sonam orchestrated the alleged murder of her husband during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by hiring contract killers. The Meghalaya Police are transporting her to Shillong on a transit remand, intensifying the efforts to uncover the truth behind the crime.

In a broader effort to detain all involved parties, the police have also obtained transit remands for three other suspects, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, who will accompany Sonam to Shillong for further investigation. A fourth accused, Anand, is in transit to Indore to face judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)