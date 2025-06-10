Left Menu

Police Secure Transit Remand for Honeymoon Murder Case Accused

Meghalaya Police have obtained a three-day transit remand for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the primary suspect in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Authorities have also arrested three other individuals in connection to the case, as investigations continue in Shillong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:11 IST
Police Secure Transit Remand for Honeymoon Murder Case Accused
Inside visuals from Patna's Phulwari Sharif Police Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Police secured a three-day transit remand for Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main suspect in the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, on Tuesday. Earlier, Sonam was transferred to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna, marking a crucial step in the ongoing investigation.

Authorities claim Sonam orchestrated the alleged murder of her husband during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by hiring contract killers. The Meghalaya Police are transporting her to Shillong on a transit remand, intensifying the efforts to uncover the truth behind the crime.

In a broader effort to detain all involved parties, the police have also obtained transit remands for three other suspects, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, who will accompany Sonam to Shillong for further investigation. A fourth accused, Anand, is in transit to Indore to face judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025