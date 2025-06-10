Police Nab Four in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Authorities have made significant progress in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya, revealed on Tuesday that four suspects have been apprehended. The individuals, identified as Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, are to be transferred to Shillong after fulfilling transit remand procedures.

In an update provided to ANI, DCP Dandotiya disclosed that the quartet is currently held at the Indore Police Commissionerate, where they've been interrogated by Shillong Police. While the transit remand for three suspects was processed yesterday, a fourth arrest was made today. The accused are expected to be taken to Shillong for further investigation thereafter.

Investigation details from the police point to Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha as primary suspects in the case. Soon after news of Raja Raghuvanshi's murder during a honeymoon trip emerged, contract killers allegedly hired by his wife are believed to be involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)