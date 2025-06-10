Delhi's Green Revolution: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils New Initiatives for Environment and Public Engagement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, alongside Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, inaugurated the newly redeveloped Sadbhavana Park on Tuesday, emphasizing a centralized approach to Yamuna cleaning by reducing the oversight to one committee. This body will include officials from the central government, Delhi administration, MCD, and other relevant departments.

As part of this initiative, drone surveys will assess drains leading into the Yamuna, while 40 new sewage treatment plants are slated for construction. Pollution will be under scrutiny at 67 river locations. On Monday, Gupta engaged directly with citizens during a 'Jansunvai' in Shalimar Bagh, addressing their grievances and instructing officials for immediate action.

Gupta's social media posts articulated the strength derived from public opinion, stating, "The trust of the people is our real strength." Also, launching 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', she announced plans to plant over 70 lakh trees, urging individual environmental contributions from every citizen and organization in Delhi.