Chhattisgarh Pays Tribute to Fallen Hero Amid Naxalite Strife

Chhattisgarh mourns the death of ASP Akash Rao Giripunje, who was killed in an IED blast by Naxalites in Sukma. State leaders and citizens paid homage to the officer, vowing that his sacrifice would not be in vain. The state promises a strong response to this act of violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:54 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to martyr ASP Akash Rao Giripunje (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a somber tribute to bravery, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and other dignitaries, honored the memory of Assistant Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje, who tragically lost his life in an IED explosion orchestrated by Naxalites in Sukma's Konta.

The body of Giripunje arrived at the Mana Fourth Battalion in Raipur on Tuesday, where mourning family members, local leaders, and citizens paid their final respects. The assembly included Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao and Cabinet Minister Laxmi Rajwade, reflecting the weight of the loss felt across the state.

Reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister Sai, during his visit to Giripunje's family home, pledged that the officer's sacrifice would not be forgotten. "The Naxals' actions are in desperation," he stated, promising a powerful governmental response. This tragic incident has sparked renewed resolve among authorities to confront the ongoing threat posed by Naxal extremism.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

