Muthoot FinCorp Shines at ABECA 2025: A Triumph for Inclusive Work Culture

Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. (MFL), a major player in India's financial services sector, has secured three distinguished honors at the AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards (ABECA) 2025.

The awards—Top Rated Financial Services Company, Top Rated Company for Women, and Top Rated Large Company—are founded entirely on employee feedback, indicating MFL's dedication to an inclusive, empowering work environment.

MFL's achievements not only affirm its employer brand but also its pledge to deliver financial empowerment and innovation, serving a diverse client base across India.

