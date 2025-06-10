Muthoot FinCorp Shines at ABECA 2025: A Triumph for Inclusive Work Culture
Muthoot FinCorp Ltd., India's leading NBFC, has won three honors at ABECA 2025, highlighting its commitment to an inclusive workplace. Based solely on employee reviews, these awards underscore Muthoot FinCorp's focus on fostering growth, diversity, and employee well-being. This recognition strengthens their resolve to deliver customer-centric solutions.
Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. (MFL), a major player in India's financial services sector, has secured three distinguished honors at the AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards (ABECA) 2025.
The awards—Top Rated Financial Services Company, Top Rated Company for Women, and Top Rated Large Company—are founded entirely on employee feedback, indicating MFL's dedication to an inclusive, empowering work environment.
MFL's achievements not only affirm its employer brand but also its pledge to deliver financial empowerment and innovation, serving a diverse client base across India.
