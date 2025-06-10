Left Menu

Japanese Stealth Frigate's Australian Mission: Strengthening Security Ties

The Japanese warship JS Yahagi is in Australia, competing for a $6.5 billion contract to build frigates for the Australian navy. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is leading Japan's bid, contending with Germany's Thyssenkrupp. This move signals deepening defense collaboration between Japan and Australia amid China's regional assertiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:05 IST
Japanese Stealth Frigate's Australian Mission: Strengthening Security Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Japanese warship JS Yahagi has arrived in Australia, marking a strategic bid to secure a $6.5 billion contract to build general-purpose frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.

The ship, a Mogami-class stealth frigate from Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, is docked in Darwin, showcasing Japan's naval technology and strengthening defense ties with Australia.

Led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan's bid is set against Germany's Thyssenkrupp's MEKO A-200 design. The Australian government's decision is expected later this year. The collaboration emphasizes growing security ties between Japan and Australia, especially against the backdrop of regional tensions with China.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025