Japanese Stealth Frigate's Australian Mission: Strengthening Security Ties
The Japanese warship JS Yahagi is in Australia, competing for a $6.5 billion contract to build frigates for the Australian navy. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is leading Japan's bid, contending with Germany's Thyssenkrupp. This move signals deepening defense collaboration between Japan and Australia amid China's regional assertiveness.
The Japanese warship JS Yahagi has arrived in Australia, marking a strategic bid to secure a $6.5 billion contract to build general-purpose frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.
The ship, a Mogami-class stealth frigate from Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, is docked in Darwin, showcasing Japan's naval technology and strengthening defense ties with Australia.
Led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan's bid is set against Germany's Thyssenkrupp's MEKO A-200 design. The Australian government's decision is expected later this year. The collaboration emphasizes growing security ties between Japan and Australia, especially against the backdrop of regional tensions with China.