Japanese Stealth Frigate's Australian Mission: Strengthening Security Ties

The Japanese warship JS Yahagi has arrived in Australia, marking a strategic bid to secure a $6.5 billion contract to build general-purpose frigates for the Royal Australian Navy.

The ship, a Mogami-class stealth frigate from Japan's Maritime Self-Defence Force, is docked in Darwin, showcasing Japan's naval technology and strengthening defense ties with Australia.

Led by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan's bid is set against Germany's Thyssenkrupp's MEKO A-200 design. The Australian government's decision is expected later this year. The collaboration emphasizes growing security ties between Japan and Australia, especially against the backdrop of regional tensions with China.