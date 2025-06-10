Shifting Tides: The Rise of Industrial Farming and the Fall of Wildlife

The dramatic shift in animal farming over recent decades has led to unforeseen consequences. From small herds cared for by farmers to massive indoor facilities with minimal human interaction, the evolution of dairy and livestock farming has been swift and severe.

In the past, farmers had a personal connection with their animals. Today, factory farming practices dominate, with herds numbering in the thousands, often leading to poor welfare conditions for the animals. This change reflects broader societal shifts, including increased demands for meat and dairy.

Wildlife, too, suffers as habitats are repurposed for farming, leading to a steep decline in biodiversity. The onus is on us to rethink our consumption and treatment of all animals, addressing our obligations rather than merely debating their rights.