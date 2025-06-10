European Markets Hold Steady Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

European stocks stayed stable on Tuesday, overcoming slight losses from the prior session as global investors maintained a cautious stance. Market players are keenly observing the ongoing U.S.-China trade discussions in London, which hold significant implications for international economic relations.

The STOXX 600 index stood firm at 553.12 points in early trading, as attention remained fixed on the dialogue unfolding between the world's largest economies. The potential for a breakthrough or easing of tension is awaited fervently by stakeholders worldwide.

Rising automaker shares, up by 1%, contrasted with downturns in the financial services and industrial sectors. Novo Nordisk saw a near 2% uptick following reports of asset fund interest, while Aberdeen and Bellway also experienced positive movements, the latter improving production forecasts significantly.

