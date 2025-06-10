Global Investors Shift Strategies: A Closer Look at Japanese Bond and Equity Markets

Foreign investors retreated from Japanese long-term bonds in May, selling a net 134.5 billion yen, indicating their first monthly divestment since December 2024. This shift underscores rising fiscal apprehensions and underwhelming bond auctions affecting their appetites for long-term Japanese debt.

Despite the dip in long-term bonds, short-term securities saw an influx, with acquisitions totaling 193.1 billion yen. On another front, Japanese equities remained attractive, drawing in foreign inflows of 2.49 trillion yen, succeeding significant investments in April.

Moreover, Japanese institutions took a divergent path with record-breaking investments in foreign bonds, led by banks acquiring a staggering 2.94 trillion yen. Conversely, Japanese portfolios saw withdrawals from German bonds amidst altering fiscal landscapes in Europe, highlighting a strategic pivot in global investment patterns.

