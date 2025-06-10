Left Menu

Minister Demands Apology in Meghalaya Murder Case

Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek insists on an apology from the families of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam for sullying the state's image during the murder investigation. The case has seen arrests and requests for a CBI inquiry as authorities continue their probe.

Updated: 10-06-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:38 IST
Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a statement on Tuesday, Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek demanded a public apology from the families of Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, citing damage to the state's reputation during the murder investigation. Authorities have threatened defamation charges if the apology is not issued.

The controversy followed a plea by Raja Raghuvanshi's family to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a CBI investigation after the couple vanished on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Hek emphasized cooperation with national agencies but declared state jurisdiction as the site of the crime.

The ongoing case led to the arrest of four suspects, including Sonam, who surrendered. Investigators are closing in on a fifth suspect. Authorities report progress with the help of the Meghalaya Special Investigation Team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

