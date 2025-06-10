Minister Demands Apology in Meghalaya Murder Case

In a statement on Tuesday, Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek demanded a public apology from the families of Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam, citing damage to the state's reputation during the murder investigation. Authorities have threatened defamation charges if the apology is not issued.

The controversy followed a plea by Raja Raghuvanshi's family to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a CBI investigation after the couple vanished on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Hek emphasized cooperation with national agencies but declared state jurisdiction as the site of the crime.

The ongoing case led to the arrest of four suspects, including Sonam, who surrendered. Investigators are closing in on a fifth suspect. Authorities report progress with the help of the Meghalaya Special Investigation Team.

(With inputs from agencies.)