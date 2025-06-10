Trade Talks Boost Global Markets Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Global stocks and the dollar gained ground on Tuesday as trade discussions between the United States and China extended into a second day. This development offers investors hope that tensions between the two largest economies might be easing. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism after Monday's session.

Key U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, prepared for further talks with Chinese counterparts in London, with the aim of relieving market stress caused by unpredictable tariff policies. Any progress in these negotiations may soothe markets, which are anxious over potential disruptions to global growth.

Market analysts view the current stock rally as a cautious optimism rather than a sign that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will be removed. Meanwhile, financial developments in Europe and Japan, such as fluctuations in bond yields and currency valuations, highlight ongoing economic concerns amidst the trade talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)