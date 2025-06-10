European Stock Markets Waver Amid UBS Struggles and Trade Tensions

On Tuesday, European stocks faced a decline, significantly impacted by UBS, as investor anticipation heightens with impending U.S.-China trade discussions. The STOXX 600 index dropped by 0.2% to 552.41 points as of 0818 GMT, reflecting market volatility amid the high-stakes negotiations in London.

Investors eagerly await signals of breakthrough or détente in the ongoing trade conflict, which poses threats to global supply chains and economic growth. Laura Cooper from Nuveen highlighted the potential for market fluctuations due to uncertainty surrounding a definitive trade agreement.

Swiss bank UBS saw a notable 4% loss following announcements of increased capital requirements by the Swiss government. Meanwhile, energy stocks experienced a 1% rise backed by climbing oil prices, and healthcare shares climbed, driven by Novo Nordisk's gains and strong performances from AstraZeneca and Sanofi.

