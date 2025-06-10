Left Menu

Sudan Edges Towards Famine Amid Funding Shortfall

The World Food Programme has issued a warning about the risk of famine in areas south of Khartoum, Sudan. Despite the urgent need, resources are insufficient due to funding shortages. The situation, described as severe, highlights the desperation and hunger in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:32 IST
Sudan Edges Towards Famine Amid Funding Shortfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a dire warning, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Tuesday that regions south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, face a looming famine threat.

According to Laurent Bukera, WFP's Country Director in Sudan, hunger levels in these areas are extremely severe, underscoring an urgent need for aid.

The acute crisis is exacerbated by a significant funding gap, leaving efforts to counteract hunger and destitution woefully under-resourced, Bukera conveyed to reporters from Port Sudan via video link.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025