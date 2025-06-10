Sudan Edges Towards Famine Amid Funding Shortfall
The World Food Programme has issued a warning about the risk of famine in areas south of Khartoum, Sudan. Despite the urgent need, resources are insufficient due to funding shortages. The situation, described as severe, highlights the desperation and hunger in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
In a dire warning, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Tuesday that regions south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, face a looming famine threat.
According to Laurent Bukera, WFP's Country Director in Sudan, hunger levels in these areas are extremely severe, underscoring an urgent need for aid.
The acute crisis is exacerbated by a significant funding gap, leaving efforts to counteract hunger and destitution woefully under-resourced, Bukera conveyed to reporters from Port Sudan via video link.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- famine
- Khartoum
- World Food Programme
- hunger
- desperation
- destitution
- funding
- resources
- WFP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Desperation and Chaos: Aid Distribution in Gaza Turns Turbulent
Desperation and Distrust: Aid Distribution Stirs Tensions in Gaza
Aid Distribution Chaos in Gaza: Desperation and Tension Amidst Political Strife
Desperation and Chaos: Food Aid Distribution Sparks Tensions in Gaza
Desperation and Conflict: Aid Distribution Struggles in Gaza