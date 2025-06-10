Sudan Edges Towards Famine Amid Funding Shortfall

In a dire warning, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Tuesday that regions south of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, face a looming famine threat.

According to Laurent Bukera, WFP's Country Director in Sudan, hunger levels in these areas are extremely severe, underscoring an urgent need for aid.

The acute crisis is exacerbated by a significant funding gap, leaving efforts to counteract hunger and destitution woefully under-resourced, Bukera conveyed to reporters from Port Sudan via video link.

(With inputs from agencies.)