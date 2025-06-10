Nigeria's $5 Billion Oil Loan Hangs in Balance Amid Price Drops

Nigeria's negotiations with Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco for a $5 billion oil-backed loan are facing hurdles amid fluctuating crude prices, according to insider sources.

The loan, which would mark Nigeria's largest of this kind and signifies Saudi Arabia's unprecedented financial involvement in Nigeria, could be impacted by the dip in oil prices and consequent market shifts.

Despite President Bola Tinubu's efforts to secure the loan for budgetary support, sources indicate that concerns over oil delivery and production capacity are complicating the discussions.

