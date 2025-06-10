Left Menu

SEBI Tightens the Noose: OPG Securities Faces Stern Penalties

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a demand for Rs 5.35 crore from OPG Securities and its directors. This follows their failure to pay fines related to unfair market practices associated with the NSE co-location issue. Non-payment could lead to asset seizure and arrest.

  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued stern notices to OPG Securities and its directors, demanding the payment of Rs 5.35 crore within 15 days. This action is in response to allegations of gaining unfair access to secondary market servers related to the NSE co-location controversy.

The notices, aimed at OPG Securities and directors Sanjay Gupta, Sangeeta Gupta, and Om Prakash Gupta, come after their failure to adhere to penalties levied earlier in April 2025. SEBI has warned that failure to meet the payment deadline could result in the attachment and sale of their properties, along with potential arrest.

The regulator had previously imposed a Rs 5 crore fine on OPG Securities for unfair trade practices and additional penalties for non-compliance. The repeated misuse of the Secondary POP Server, SEBI stated, resulted in unlawful gains for OPG Securities, marking a severe breach of market regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

