Avaada Electro Powers Up: Solar Manufacturing Set to Soar

Avaada Electro is set to expand its solar module and cell manufacturing capacity to 12 GW each by the next fiscal year, with a short-term goal of reaching 7 GW next month. The company's Butibori facility was added to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers by the MNRE, marking a significant milestone in India's solar manufacturing domain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:58 IST
  Country:
  • India

Avaada Electro, part of the Avaada Group, has announced ambitious plans to bolster its solar manufacturing capabilities to 12 Gigawatts for both modules and cells by the coming financial year.

In an official statement, the company disclosed that capacity will soon hit 7 Gigawatts, marking a significant step in their expansion strategy.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has included Avaada's Butibori facility in its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, a move that confirms the facility's adherence to high standards. Vineet Mittal, the Chairman and Founder of Avaada Group, regards the ALMM certification as a proud moment for the company, signaling its leadership in India's solar manufacturing revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

