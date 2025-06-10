Avaada Electro Powers Up: Solar Manufacturing Set to Soar

Avaada Electro, part of the Avaada Group, has announced ambitious plans to bolster its solar manufacturing capabilities to 12 Gigawatts for both modules and cells by the coming financial year.

In an official statement, the company disclosed that capacity will soon hit 7 Gigawatts, marking a significant step in their expansion strategy.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has included Avaada's Butibori facility in its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers, a move that confirms the facility's adherence to high standards. Vineet Mittal, the Chairman and Founder of Avaada Group, regards the ALMM certification as a proud moment for the company, signaling its leadership in India's solar manufacturing revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)