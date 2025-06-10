Trade Talks Propel U.S. Indexes Amid Investor Optimism
Wall Street opened slightly higher as U.S. and China trade negotiations continue, with hopes of resolving tariff tensions. Positive talks are anticipated to lift some semiconductor export controls. Investors focus on consumer prices for Federal Reserve cues. U.S. equities show positive trends with tech stocks leading gains.
Wall Street looked set for a modestly positive opening on Tuesday, reflecting investor optimism as the United States and China continue trade negotiations aimed at resolving an ongoing tariff dispute. The talks have been a focal point for global markets this year, impacting investor sentiment.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reported progress in the second day of discussions taking place in London, raising hopes for improved U.S.-China ties. The anticipation follows previous skepticism after a preliminary trade deal gave way to renewed tensions over export controls affecting critical sectors like aerospace and semiconductors.
Stocks rallied in May, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq achieving significant gains driven by positive corporate earnings and a shift in trade policy. With upcoming U.S. consumer price data, investors eye the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans. Meanwhile, major tech stocks, including Tesla, showed upward momentum in premarket trading.
(With inputs from agencies.)
