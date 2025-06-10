Greta Thunberg's Arrival Sparks Calls for Gaza Aid Support

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg reached Paris on Tuesday following her deportation from Israel and has voiced her support for increased aid efforts to assist Gaza.

Upon her arrival at the Charles de Gaulle Airport, Thunberg urgently called for the liberation of activists arrested during the Freedom Flotilla operation, describing the situation as 'quite chaotic and uncertain'.

Thunberg emphasized that the hardships they endured during their detainment were minimal compared to the struggles faced by the people in Palestine, especially in the embattled Gaza region.

(With inputs from agencies.)