Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed pain over Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, allegedly orchestrated by his wife during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Four suspects have been apprehended. The incident underscores the importance of careful consideration in marriage alliances. Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect, has been detained in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:14 IST
Shocking Honeymoon Tragedy: Indore Groom Murdered in Meghalaya
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday voiced his anguish over the gruesome murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore man allegedly killed in Meghalaya during his honeymoon. The Chief Minister described the incident, reportedly masterminded by the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, as a grim reminder of the significance of meticulous consideration in marriage arrangements.

Yadav emphasized the lesson this tragic event imparts to society, urging families to be vigilant when uniting through marriage. He expressed personal distress over the case, highlighting the necessity of scrutinizing marriage proposals and contemplating the implications of allowing children to travel far distances.

Authorities have arrested four suspects linked to the crime, namely, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand, who are currently in the custody of the Indore Police Commissionerate. The suspects are set to be transferred to Meghalaya after transit remand formalities. Meanwhile, Sonam Raghuvanshi was captured near a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh and is undergoing a medical examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

