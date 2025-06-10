Dwijadas Basak Takes Helm as Tata Power-DDL CEO

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) announced the appointment of Dwijadas Basak as its Chief Executive Officer, effective June 9. The company highlighted Basak's extensive experience in the power distribution sector, previously serving as CEO of TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, expressed confidence in Basak's ability to spearhead transformative growth at Tata Power-DDL. Known for his deep domain expertise, Basak has been part of the Tata Power Group since 2003, contributing significantly to its transformation journey.

Basak expressed his enthusiasm for leading Tata Power-DDL into a new phase of growth and innovation. The company, a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi, serves approximately 9 million people in north Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)