Tamil-AI Initiative Launched: Bridging Tech and Culture in Chennai

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated Tamil-AI at IIT Madras Research Park, marking a significant step in integrating AI with Tamil. This project aims to preserve cultural heritage through technology and supports the broader AI Mission. It also aligns with efforts to boost Tamil Nadu's manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:03 IST
Tamil-AI Initiative Launched: Bridging Tech and Culture in Chennai
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, attended the virtual inauguration of Tamil-AI at IIT Madras Research Park on Tuesday. Tamil-AI is an initiative designed to enhance artificial intelligence tasks specifically for the Tamil language, with research being conducted by Defo Tech Private Limited at the Chennai-based research hub.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vaishnaw emphasized the transformative nature of Tamil-AI, highlighting its role in merging state-of-the-art technology with one of the world's most ancient languages. He underlined that this project epitomizes the Prime Minister's goal of democratizing technology access across diverse languages and regions.

Vaishnaw articulated the Tamil AI project's cultural significance, noting that it is part of a broader AI Mission focused on cultural preservation and inclusion through technological innovation. He also discussed Tamil Nadu's booming electronics manufacturing sector, stressing the state's evolving status as a hub for both electronic and wheel manufacturing, following the Prime Minister's vision.

Vaishnaw pointed out potential practical applications for Tamil-AI in sectors such as Indian Railways, where language inclusivity and AI-driven solutions can enhance services. The inauguration also saw participation from Malaysia's Deputy Minister for National Integration, Saraswathi Kandasamy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

