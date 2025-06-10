Unraveling Europe's Massive Power Outage: A Call for Transparency

Spain's Energy Minister, Sara Aagesen, has issued a call to private electricity companies to expedite the sharing of crucial information following a catastrophic power outage that affected roughly 60 million residents in Spain and Portugal. The incident, marked as one of Europe's most significant electricity collapses, remains unresolved over a month later, fueling blame among parties involved.

Aagesen, speaking from Nice, France, during a U.N. conference, expressed frustration over the slow flow of detailed information necessary to identify the blackout's cause. Initially, responses were prompt, but have recently slowed to a trickle, she noted. The energy ministry, leading one of the investigations, has dispatched experts to gather further data from energy companies.

In addition to Spain's probe, the European network of transmission system operators, ENTSO-E, and a Spanish court are conducting separate investigations, including examining potential cyberattack links. Tensions are rising, with utility lobby Aelec rejecting claims of information withholding and industry figures sparking debates over technical analysis and power grid management.

(With inputs from agencies.)