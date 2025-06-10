Meghalaya Minister Seeks Defamation Action Over State's Image in Murder Case

Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek has demanded a defamation case against individuals and entities he believes have tarnished the reputation of the state regarding the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Speaking to ANI, Hek expressed his concerns over the defamation of Meghalaya and its police force, prior to the discovery of Raghuvanshi's decomposed body.

Hek criticized social media, national media, and the families involved for what he described as a maligning of Meghalaya's image. He emphasized the excellent work of the police, who brought the truth to light within five days, and insisted on the need for strict punishment in the murder case, as well as apologies or legal action for defamation.

Meanwhile, Indore's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya, confirmed that four suspects—Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand—have been detained. They will be transferred to Shillong after transit remand formalities. The investigation into the case, involving the prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi, continues to unfold.

