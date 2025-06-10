Karnataka's Leaders Tackle Caste Census Issues and Bengaluru Tragedy

In a pivotal meeting on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar engaged with the Congress high command in Delhi, discussing significant issues like the caste census and recent Bengaluru stampede. The leaders have endorsed the leadership's suggestion to re-enumerate the caste census data.

"Concerns were raised regarding the caste census by various organizations and individuals. While the previous enumeration was conducted in 2015-16, there is consensus now for a fresh survey which should be concluded within 90 days," stated CM Siddaramaiah. This decision aligns with the Congress leadership's previous suggestions.

Addressing the tragic Bengaluru stampede that resulted in 11 fatalities and over 50 injuries, Siddaramaiah briefed on the government's swift actions, including initiating a magisterial inquiry and appointing a judicial commission. He emphasized the consensus on taking appropriate measures and requested non-politicization of such incidents.