Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Outreach: India's All-Party Delegation Shines Light on Anti-Terror Stand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's informal meeting with diverse all-party delegations marked a pivotal moment in India's diplomatic mission, Operation Sindoor. The diverse group shared their international insights, supporting India's anti-terror stance. Despite one absence, the collective effort strengthens India’s position against terrorism and promoting international peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:29 IST
Global Diplomatic Outreach: India's All-Party Delegation Shines Light on Anti-Terror Stand
All-party delegation members meet PM Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an engaging informal setting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted seven all-party delegations at his residence, leading to a fruitful exchange of international insights. Praise was directed at the Prime Minister for his open approach, as members shared experiences from Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic outreach following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged the informal, friendly tone of the meeting, emphasizing how the discussion allowed delegates to share perspectives gathered from various countries. The initiative was lauded as an effective tool for fostering international bonds, with several members advocating for more such engagements to enhance global cooperation.

The meeting underscored India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, with a focus on forming alliances against nations using terrorism as a state policy. These efforts, supported by inputs from diverse MPs and diplomats, further cement India's commitment to global peace, despite AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's absence due to personal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025