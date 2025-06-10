Global Diplomatic Outreach: India's All-Party Delegation Shines Light on Anti-Terror Stand

In an engaging informal setting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted seven all-party delegations at his residence, leading to a fruitful exchange of international insights. Praise was directed at the Prime Minister for his open approach, as members shared experiences from Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic outreach following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor acknowledged the informal, friendly tone of the meeting, emphasizing how the discussion allowed delegates to share perspectives gathered from various countries. The initiative was lauded as an effective tool for fostering international bonds, with several members advocating for more such engagements to enhance global cooperation.

The meeting underscored India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, with a focus on forming alliances against nations using terrorism as a state policy. These efforts, supported by inputs from diverse MPs and diplomats, further cement India's commitment to global peace, despite AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's absence due to personal commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)