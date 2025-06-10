Left Menu

Tripura CM Celebrates 'Amritkal' of PM Modi's 11-Year Leadership

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praises PM Narendra Modi's tenure as 'Amritkal,' highlighting significant national progress. Celebrating 11 years of BJP-led governance, Saha emphasizes socio-economic upliftment and development in the North East, marking shifts from regional instability to prosperity under Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:41 IST
Tripura CM Celebrates 'Amritkal' of PM Modi's 11-Year Leadership
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/@DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure as an era of transformation, dubbing it 'Amritkal' for its strides in development and trust-building.

Speaking at a BJP press conference in Agartala, Saha praised Modi's leadership, which he credited with lifting 25 crore people above the poverty line and steering the nation toward progress.

Saha highlighted Modi's governance focusing on building a developed India, emphasizing socio-economic upliftment, especially in the North East, which Modi branded as 'Ashtalakshmi,' bringing peace and stability to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025