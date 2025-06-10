Tripura CM Celebrates 'Amritkal' of PM Modi's 11-Year Leadership

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure as an era of transformation, dubbing it 'Amritkal' for its strides in development and trust-building.

Speaking at a BJP press conference in Agartala, Saha praised Modi's leadership, which he credited with lifting 25 crore people above the poverty line and steering the nation toward progress.

Saha highlighted Modi's governance focusing on building a developed India, emphasizing socio-economic upliftment, especially in the North East, which Modi branded as 'Ashtalakshmi,' bringing peace and stability to the region.

