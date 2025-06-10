NCC Cadets Conquer Everest and IAF Gears Up for New Space Chapter
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh congratulates NCC cadets who reached Everest's peak in May 2025, exemplifying youth resilience. Concurrently, Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla prepares for the Axiom-4 space mission, poised to become India's second astronaut since 1984, in collaboration with Axiom Space and NASA.
NCC cadets, celebrated for their recent triumph atop Mt Everest, were felicitated by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. In an expedition flagged off by the Raksha Mantri on April 3, 2025, ten cadets, equally divided between boys and girls, achieved an impressive 100% summit success rate on May 18.
Air Chief Marshal Singh applauded the cadets' courage and the adventurous spirit they displayed, highlighting how praise from seasoned Sherpas and international climbers underscored their achievement. The expedition marks the NCC's third successful venture to Everest, shining a spotlight on the resilience and bravery of India's next generation.
Parallelly, the Air Chief extended best wishes to Group Captain Shubahanshu Shukla via video conference. Shukla is poised to represent India as he embarks on the Axiom-4 space mission. This mission broadens the horizons of Indian space exploration, marking him as the second Indian astronaut since a seminal journey in 1984.
