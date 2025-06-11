Farooq Abdullah Hails Vande Bharat Trains: A New Era for Jammu & Kashmir

A day after paying homage at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Farooq Abdullah, chief of Jammu & Kashmir's National Conference, expressed hope for regional prosperity and brotherhood. "I had a good darshan," he stated, emphasizing the desire for unity and growth in India.

Abdullah lauded the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat train service connecting Srinagar to Katra, describing it as a boon for tourism and accessibility. "This is the biggest gift for Jammu & Kashmir," he remarked, noting that the train service will significantly increase the number of devotees visiting the revered shrine.

The groundbreaking USBRL rail connection, including the world's highest arch bridge over the Chenab River, realizes a long-held dream, enabling year-round travel between Kashmir and the rest of India. Abdullah expressed gratitude towards the engineers behind this engineering feat and shared his emotional experience crossing the Chenab Bridge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two Vande Bharat trains from Katra, reducing travel time to just three hours between Katra and Srinagar. These trains, designed to withstand the climatic challenges of the Kashmir Valley, aim to bolster socio-economic integration and seamless connectivity.