KCR to Appear Before Commission Amidst Kaleshwaram Project Controversy

Amid ongoing investigations into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is poised to stand before the PC Ghosh Commission in Hyderabad. Authorities heightened security around BRK Bhavan on Wednesday in anticipation of Rao's appearance.

The controversial project has sparked significant political discourse. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has criticized the initiative as a 'huge scam', claiming it plunged Telangana into a severe economic crisis with debts soaring to Rs 8 lakh crore. Reddy argues that this has left the current Congress government struggling to cover expenses like salaries.

Previously, prominent figures including BRS MLA Harish Rao and BJP MP Etela Rajender have testified. Allegations against the BRS regime include claims of it being the 'biggest man-made disaster' since Independence, with hefty costs and profound impacts on the state's financial health, heavily burdening farmers.