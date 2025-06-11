Left Menu

KCR to Appear Before Commission Amidst Kaleshwaram Project Controversy

K Chandrasekhar Rao, ex-CM of Telangana, is set to appear before the PC Ghosh Commission regarding alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. The project, deemed the 'world's biggest engineering blunder', has significant financial implications on Telangana, contributing to its sizable debt and strained economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:12 IST
Police force deployed at BRK Bhavan ahead of K Chandrasekhar Rao's appearance at PC Ghosh Commission (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid ongoing investigations into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is poised to stand before the PC Ghosh Commission in Hyderabad. Authorities heightened security around BRK Bhavan on Wednesday in anticipation of Rao's appearance.

The controversial project has sparked significant political discourse. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has criticized the initiative as a 'huge scam', claiming it plunged Telangana into a severe economic crisis with debts soaring to Rs 8 lakh crore. Reddy argues that this has left the current Congress government struggling to cover expenses like salaries.

Previously, prominent figures including BRS MLA Harish Rao and BJP MP Etela Rajender have testified. Allegations against the BRS regime include claims of it being the 'biggest man-made disaster' since Independence, with hefty costs and profound impacts on the state's financial health, heavily burdening farmers.

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

