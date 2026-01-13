Uttarakhand's Battle with Disaster: A Rs 15,103 Crore Economic Crisis
The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority reported an economic loss of Rs 15,103.52 crore in 2025 due to natural disasters. The report, submitted to the NDMA, outlines sector-wise damage, highlighting significant impacts on social infrastructure and tourism. The initiative marks a first in statewide post-disaster assessments.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand faces a dire economic setback, suffering losses amounting to Rs 15,103.52 crore due to natural calamities in 2025. This startling figure emerges from a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report filed by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, now under review by the National Disaster Management Authority.
The groundbreaking report details comprehensive assessments across multiple sectors, revealing that Rs 3,792.38 crore accounts for direct damages, with additional losses pegged at Rs 312.19 crore and further demands for rehabilitation and reconstruction cited as Rs 10,998.95 crore. Noteworthy, the social sector bore a harsh impact, with the health sector alone experiencing a blow of Rs 2,579.47 crore.
In light of geographical vulnerabilities heightened by climate challenges, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman emphasizes the timely reporting not only aims at damage assessment but also provides a roadmap to fortify Uttarakhand against future disasters. Substantial federal aid is anticipated to lift the state from its woes, aiding rapid recovery and infrastructural resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DRI's Landmark Seizure: 270 kg Mephedrone Bust
Bihar's Landmark Move: Property Registration for Elderly at Doorsteps
UAE and Nigeria Forge Economic Ties with Landmark Agreement
Supreme Court Tackles Transgender Sports Laws and Boy Scouts Settlement in a Landmark Session
Tribal Families Hit by Fire in Andhra Pradesh: Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts Underway