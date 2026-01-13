Uttarakhand's Battle with Disaster: A Rs 15,103 Crore Economic Crisis

Uttarakhand faces a dire economic setback, suffering losses amounting to Rs 15,103.52 crore due to natural calamities in 2025. This startling figure emerges from a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report filed by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority, now under review by the National Disaster Management Authority.

The groundbreaking report details comprehensive assessments across multiple sectors, revealing that Rs 3,792.38 crore accounts for direct damages, with additional losses pegged at Rs 312.19 crore and further demands for rehabilitation and reconstruction cited as Rs 10,998.95 crore. Noteworthy, the social sector bore a harsh impact, with the health sector alone experiencing a blow of Rs 2,579.47 crore.

In light of geographical vulnerabilities heightened by climate challenges, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman emphasizes the timely reporting not only aims at damage assessment but also provides a roadmap to fortify Uttarakhand against future disasters. Substantial federal aid is anticipated to lift the state from its woes, aiding rapid recovery and infrastructural resilience.

