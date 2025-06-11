JL MAG Rare-Earth Secures Crucial Export Licenses

In a significant development, Chinese rare earth permanent magnet producer JL MAG Rare-Earth has announced the acquisition of export licenses, allowing the company to continue its shipments to various international markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

This strategic move follows the Chinese government's decision to impose restrictions on the export of rare earth products in April, which prompted JL MAG to apply for the necessary licenses.

The company revealed that the approval of these applications is underway, as noted on the official investor relations platform linked to the Shenzhen stock exchange.