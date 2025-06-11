Inditex Sales Fall Short of Expectations Amid Economic Uncertainty

Inditex, the company behind global fashion brand Zara, announced first-quarter sales figures on Wednesday that fell short of market expectations, intensifying concerns over its growth trajectory amid uncertain economic conditions.

The fast-fashion giant recorded revenues of 8.27 billion euros for the period, failing to meet analysts' average forecast of 8.36 billion euros as cited in an LSEG poll.

As the global economy faces a variety of challenges, Inditex's ability to sustain strong sales growth is under scrutiny.