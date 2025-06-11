Left Menu

Inditex Sales Fall Short of Expectations Amid Economic Uncertainty

Inditex, the owner of Zara, did not meet analysts' expectations for first-quarter sales, raising concerns about its future growth in a challenging economic climate. The company reported revenues of 8.27 billion euros, slightly below the anticipated 8.36 billion euros, according to an LSEG poll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:08 IST
Inditex Sales Fall Short of Expectations Amid Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Inditex, the company behind global fashion brand Zara, announced first-quarter sales figures on Wednesday that fell short of market expectations, intensifying concerns over its growth trajectory amid uncertain economic conditions.

The fast-fashion giant recorded revenues of 8.27 billion euros for the period, failing to meet analysts' average forecast of 8.36 billion euros as cited in an LSEG poll.

As the global economy faces a variety of challenges, Inditex's ability to sustain strong sales growth is under scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025