Honoring Legacy: Sachin Pilot Remembers Father Richly Impactful Rajesh Pilot
On the 25th death anniversary of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, a prayer meeting was held in Bhandana, attended by his son, Sachin Pilot. Highlighting his father's legacy, Sachin shared tributes and reflections on social media, emphasizing Rajesh Pilot's dedication to public service and societal empowerment.
A commemorative prayer meeting was held in Bhandana marking the 25th death anniversary of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, attended by his son, Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Earlier, Sachin paid homage to his father, highlighting the enduring impact of Rajesh Pilot's public service and commitment on social media platform X.
In his social media tribute, Sachin Pilot underscored his father's virtues - public service, honesty, and courage, as enduring sources of inspiration. He praised Rajesh Pilot's commitment to respect and empowerment for every societal segment, emphasizing his inclusive vision, which resonated deeply across the nation.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his respects, reflecting on Rajesh Pilot's contribution to societal advancement. Highlighting his roots in a humble village in Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Pilot's journey from a milkman to an Air Force officer, and eventually, a prominent political leader, was lauded as exemplary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
