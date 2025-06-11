Left Menu

Honoring Legacy: Sachin Pilot Remembers Father Richly Impactful Rajesh Pilot

On the 25th death anniversary of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, a prayer meeting was held in Bhandana, attended by his son, Sachin Pilot. Highlighting his father's legacy, Sachin shared tributes and reflections on social media, emphasizing Rajesh Pilot's dedication to public service and societal empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:57 IST
Honoring Legacy: Sachin Pilot Remembers Father Richly Impactful Rajesh Pilot
Congress leader Sachin Pilot attends late father Rajesh Pilot's prayer meeting (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A commemorative prayer meeting was held in Bhandana marking the 25th death anniversary of former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot, attended by his son, Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Earlier, Sachin paid homage to his father, highlighting the enduring impact of Rajesh Pilot's public service and commitment on social media platform X.

In his social media tribute, Sachin Pilot underscored his father's virtues - public service, honesty, and courage, as enduring sources of inspiration. He praised Rajesh Pilot's commitment to respect and empowerment for every societal segment, emphasizing his inclusive vision, which resonated deeply across the nation.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid his respects, reflecting on Rajesh Pilot's contribution to societal advancement. Highlighting his roots in a humble village in Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Pilot's journey from a milkman to an Air Force officer, and eventually, a prominent political leader, was lauded as exemplary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025