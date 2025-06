Reviving Heritage: Yogi Adityanath's Tribute to Sant Ravidas and India's Spiritual Legacy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated Sadguru Ravidas Ji Maharaj as a beacon of hope and spirituality during a period when foreign invaders threatened Indian culture and religion. He emphasized Ravidas's enduring impact as a symbol of cultural and spiritual resilience during a gathering in Muzaffarnagar.

Referring to Ravidas's influence in Kashi, Adityanath stated, "The inspiration given by Sadguru Ravidas Ji in Kashi continues to guide the nation and his devotees." He underscored the significance of unity as taught by divine saints, highlighting its role in preventing incidents like Kairana and Kandhla, and ensuring safety and upliftment.

Marking the 'Vijayotsav' of Maharaja Suheldev, the Chief Minister unveiled a statue and launched public welfare projects in Bahraich. He also celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office by inaugurating an exhibition in Lucknow, accentuating the Modi government's focus on governance and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)