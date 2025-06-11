Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Methanol Fire in Bushehr Claims Lives

A methanol reservoir fire in Bushehr's southern port resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuries to ten more, as reported by state media IRNA.

A tragic incident unfolded at the southern port of Bushehr when a methanol reservoir caught fire, leading to at least three fatalities.

The blaze, which erupted unexpectedly, also left ten others injured, according to state media outlet IRNA.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire as families mourn their loved ones.

