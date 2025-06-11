Guarded Optimism in Financial Markets as U.S.-China Trade Talks Progress

Financial markets exhibited cautious optimism on Wednesday, responding to potential progress in trade talks between the United States and China. However, investors remained wary, closely monitoring upcoming details and inflation data that might indicate tariff impacts.

Negotiators from both countries confirmed a trade framework, with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicating potential resolutions regarding rare earths, yet specific details were lacking. Meanwhile, President Trump's tariffs have been upheld pending a federal appeals court review.

Investors showed restraint in U.S. stocks, while some Asian and European indices experienced modest gains. Currency and bond markets displayed muted responses, reflecting continued uncertainty over deficits, debt, and erratic trade policies as factors influencing financial stability.

