Left Menu

Mass Expulsions Rock Congress Amidst Anti-Party Allegations

Congress faces internal turmoil as key members are expelled for alleged anti-party activities. Both MP and Haryana units take decisive action against leaders, including former MLAs, amid allegations of undermining party interests. The expulsions come ahead of crucial electoral campaigns, marking a significant shake-up within the party ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:42 IST
Mass Expulsions Rock Congress Amidst Anti-Party Allegations
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant shake-up has occurred within the Indian National Congress as multiple leaders have been expelled for alleged anti-party activities. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expelled former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Laxman Singh, from the party for six years, effective immediately.

The move follows a series of expulsions in Haryana, where five leaders, including a former MLA, were also removed for a similar duration due to reported involvement in activities against party interests. Rambir Singh, along with Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani, and Rupesh Malik, faces the same fate.

This purge comes amidst the backdrop of the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in 2025, where previous expulsions in Haryana targeted seven leaders for comparable offenses. These decisive actions underscore Congress's stern approach to internal dissent and maintaining coherence in its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025