Mass Expulsions Rock Congress Amidst Anti-Party Allegations
Congress faces internal turmoil as key members are expelled for alleged anti-party activities. Both MP and Haryana units take decisive action against leaders, including former MLAs, amid allegations of undermining party interests. The expulsions come ahead of crucial electoral campaigns, marking a significant shake-up within the party ranks.
- Country:
- India
A significant shake-up has occurred within the Indian National Congress as multiple leaders have been expelled for alleged anti-party activities. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expelled former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Laxman Singh, from the party for six years, effective immediately.
The move follows a series of expulsions in Haryana, where five leaders, including a former MLA, were also removed for a similar duration due to reported involvement in activities against party interests. Rambir Singh, along with Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani, and Rupesh Malik, faces the same fate.
This purge comes amidst the backdrop of the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in 2025, where previous expulsions in Haryana targeted seven leaders for comparable offenses. These decisive actions underscore Congress's stern approach to internal dissent and maintaining coherence in its ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
