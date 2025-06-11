Mass Expulsions Rock Congress Amidst Anti-Party Allegations

A significant shake-up has occurred within the Indian National Congress as multiple leaders have been expelled for alleged anti-party activities. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has expelled former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Laxman Singh, from the party for six years, effective immediately.

The move follows a series of expulsions in Haryana, where five leaders, including a former MLA, were also removed for a similar duration due to reported involvement in activities against party interests. Rambir Singh, along with Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Chaudhary, Pooja Rani, and Rupesh Malik, faces the same fate.

This purge comes amidst the backdrop of the forthcoming municipal corporation elections in 2025, where previous expulsions in Haryana targeted seven leaders for comparable offenses. These decisive actions underscore Congress's stern approach to internal dissent and maintaining coherence in its ranks.

