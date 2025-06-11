Left Menu

NTPC's Bold Move: $750 Million for Green Expansion

NTPC secured a $750 million External Commercial Borrowing to fund its business expansion. The funds, arranged by Bank of Baroda, will support NTPC’s capital expenditure on projects like flue gas desulfurisation and renewable energy. Director Jaikumar Srinivasan outlines a transformative plan for 130 GW capacity by 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:19 IST
  • India

In a significant development, NTPC, the state-owned power giant, has raised USD 750 million through an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) to fuel its ambitious business expansion.

The syndicated term loan facility sees Bank of Baroda stepping in as the lead arranger and underwriter, according to a joint statement. The capital will support NTPC's capex in projects such as flue gas desulphurisation and renewables, including hydro-based initiatives.

Jaikumar Srinivasan, NTPC's Finance Director, highlighted the transformative expansion to achieve 60 GW in renewables and elevate total capacity to over 130 GW by 2032.

