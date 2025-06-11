NTPC's Bold Move: $750 Million for Green Expansion

In a significant development, NTPC, the state-owned power giant, has raised USD 750 million through an External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) to fuel its ambitious business expansion.

The syndicated term loan facility sees Bank of Baroda stepping in as the lead arranger and underwriter, according to a joint statement. The capital will support NTPC's capex in projects such as flue gas desulphurisation and renewables, including hydro-based initiatives.

Jaikumar Srinivasan, NTPC's Finance Director, highlighted the transformative expansion to achieve 60 GW in renewables and elevate total capacity to over 130 GW by 2032.