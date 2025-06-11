Left Menu

PayG Banks on New CEO Harmeet Singh Sethi for Fintech Growth

PayG appoints Harmeet Singh Sethi as CEO to lead its fintech innovation and digital transformation. Harmeet aims to enhance PayG's mobile-first payment solutions, enabling secure and accessible transactions for SMEs in semi-urban and rural India. The strategy aligns with the Digital India vision and focuses on regulatory compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:07 IST
PayG Banks on New CEO Harmeet Singh Sethi for Fintech Growth
PayG
  • Country:
  • India

PayG, a prominent Indian payment gateway, has named Mr. Harmeet Singh Sethi as its new CEO with immediate effect. Harmeet, who boasts over 25 years of leadership experience in technology and financial services, is set to drive digital transformation and fintech expansion for the company.

Throughout his career, Harmeet has spearheaded pivotal initiatives in fintech and digital payments across various global markets, establishing robust regulatory-compliant operations. His focus at PayG will be on strategic vision and product innovation, aimed at making digital transactions seamless and secure for merchants in semi-urban and rural India.

PayG's Chairman, Kamal Manohar Jangeti, lauded Harmeet's appointment, citing his extensive industry experience and customer-centric approach as assets to the company's ongoing growth and development. With an RBI Payment Aggregator license, PayG is poised to expand its fintech presence under Harmeet's leadership, especially in tier II/III cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025