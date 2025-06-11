PayG Banks on New CEO Harmeet Singh Sethi for Fintech Growth

PayG, a prominent Indian payment gateway, has named Mr. Harmeet Singh Sethi as its new CEO with immediate effect. Harmeet, who boasts over 25 years of leadership experience in technology and financial services, is set to drive digital transformation and fintech expansion for the company.

Throughout his career, Harmeet has spearheaded pivotal initiatives in fintech and digital payments across various global markets, establishing robust regulatory-compliant operations. His focus at PayG will be on strategic vision and product innovation, aimed at making digital transactions seamless and secure for merchants in semi-urban and rural India.

PayG's Chairman, Kamal Manohar Jangeti, lauded Harmeet's appointment, citing his extensive industry experience and customer-centric approach as assets to the company's ongoing growth and development. With an RBI Payment Aggregator license, PayG is poised to expand its fintech presence under Harmeet's leadership, especially in tier II/III cities.

