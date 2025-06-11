Left Menu

Market Relief: U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday following a lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index report, easing concerns over potential inflation from tariffs. The monthly CPI saw a 0.1% increase, undercutting the 0.2% projection. Core inflation rose 0.1%, below the forecasted 0.3% rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures experienced a surge on Wednesday as the latest consumer inflation report revealed figures lower than economists had anticipated. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by just 0.1% in May, falling short of the 0.2% increase predicted by Reuters-polled economists.

The annual CPI stood at 2.4%, slightly below the expected 2.5% rise. In contrast, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also saw a muted rise of 0.1%, compared to the forecasted 0.3%.

By 8:31 a.m. Eastern Time, Dow E-minis had increased by 107 points, or 0.25%, while S&P 500 E-minis and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed by 23 points (0.38%) and 105.5 points (0.48%), respectively.

