Market Relief: U.S. Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools

U.S. stock index futures experienced a surge on Wednesday as the latest consumer inflation report revealed figures lower than economists had anticipated. The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by just 0.1% in May, falling short of the 0.2% increase predicted by Reuters-polled economists.

The annual CPI stood at 2.4%, slightly below the expected 2.5% rise. In contrast, the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also saw a muted rise of 0.1%, compared to the forecasted 0.3%.

By 8:31 a.m. Eastern Time, Dow E-minis had increased by 107 points, or 0.25%, while S&P 500 E-minis and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed by 23 points (0.38%) and 105.5 points (0.48%), respectively.

