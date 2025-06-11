Rachel Reeves Unveils Comprehensive Multi-Year Spending Plan

On Wednesday, British finance minister Rachel Reeves outlined an extensive multi-year spending review, distributing over £2 trillion to ministerial departments with set budgets running through to 2029.

The ambitious plan promises a 2.3% real-term growth in departmental budgets. Noteworthy allocations include £29 billion annually for the National Health Service, heralded as a 'record cash investment', and a further £10 billion to boost affordable housing projects.

Additional funding targets border security, with £280 million annually, while defence expenditure will reach 2.6% of GDP by 2027. The plan also fosters research and development, energy projects, and regional infrastructure with billions earmarked for economic advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)