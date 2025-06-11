Left Menu

India's Social Protection Milestone: Journey and Prospects

India's social protection coverage has surged to 64.3% of the population under Modi's leadership. ILO praises the efforts as India updates its 2025 data, reinforcing its digital governance leadership. Further expansion is anticipated, with India's social safety net soon expected to cover over 100 crore citizens.

Updated: 11-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:34 IST
Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable stride, India has significantly expanded its social protection coverage, now encompassing 64.3% of its population, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO). This marks a sharp increase from just 19% in 2015, demonstrating the impact of focused welfare policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Notably, the current figures derive solely from Phase I of a data pooling initiative, which concentrated on specific Central sector schemes and women-centric programs across eight selected states. As Phase II proceeds, expectations are high that India's total social protection coverage will surpass the 100-crore threshold, pending further verification by the ILO.

India is leading global efforts as the first country to update its social protection data for 2025 in the ILOSTAT database. This move underscores India's commitment to digital governance and transparency in welfare systems. Concurrently, Union Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is representing India at the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva, where he emphasized the nation's commitment to shaping the future of work and sustainable economic growth.

