Markets Rally Amid Lower Inflation Expectations and Trade Talk Progress

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices neared record highs after a cooler-than-expected inflation report raised hopes for potential interest rate cuts. Amid ongoing trade discussions between the U.S. and China, investors are optimistic, though concerns persist about the impact of tariffs. Tech and retail sectors see varied performances in premarket trading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were poised to approach record highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a milder inflation report that alleviated fears of tariff-driven price hikes and increased the likelihood of interest rate reductions.

The Consumer Price Index rose by only 0.1% in May, less than the anticipated 0.2%, instilling confidence in traders who are now pricing a 70% chance of a Fed rate cut by September. Despite Trump's tariffs posing long-term inflation concerns, the report suggested more immediate relief and potential monetary policy easing.

Market optimism was further supported by renewed trade negotiations between the U.S. and China, with a framework agreement on track to address ongoing trade tensions. Investors are closely observing the talks for any disruptions in the global market, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq continue their upward trajectory, recovering from recent downturns.

