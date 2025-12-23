Left Menu

Plummeting Confidence: Tariffs Shake Consumer Faith in Economy

Consumer confidence in the U.S. economy dips due to rising prices and tariffs implemented by President Trump. The Conference Board's index shows decreasing faith in job market and economic conditions, despite past job gains. Americans express concerns over tariffs and inflation impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:32 IST
Plummeting Confidence: Tariffs Shake Consumer Faith in Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Consumer confidence in the U.S. economy has taken a hit, falling to 89.1 in December amid concerns over rising prices and tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The Conference Board reports a notable dip from November's figure, indicating growing anxiety among Americans.

While short-term expectations for income, business conditions, and the job market remain steady at 70.7, they signal potential recessionary trends as it remains below the critical 80 mark. Consumers are increasingly wary of their current economic standing, with assessments dropping significantly.

Perceived job availability also worsens, as fewer consumers find jobs "plentiful." Despite modest job gains in November, the unemployment rate climbed, highlighting a stagnant labor market. Economic uncertainty, driven by tariffs and high interest rates, keeps businesses cautious.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025