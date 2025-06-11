Uttarakhand CM Initiates Statewide Cleanliness Drive on Tours
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's new initiative parallels PM Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission, promoting cleanliness wherever he tours. The campaign, stressing social awareness, involves local bodies, citizens, and youth in a mission-mode effort. New policies, including environmental regulations and public welfare funds, were also introduced at a recent cabinet meeting.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a novel initiative to promote cleanliness by mandating cleanliness drives during his tours and overnight stays. This effort is designed to echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Mission's message of 'social awareness' throughout the state's alleys and villages.
Chief Minister Dhami has directed all municipal bodies, gram panchayats, and District Magistrates to prioritize local-level cleanliness and undertake this initiative with urgency. Additionally, he encourages citizens, particularly youth and volunteers, to participate actively, asserting that the campaign represents a movement towards increased social awareness, not just physical cleanliness.
Further emphasizing his commitment, the Chief Minister notified District Magistrates about potential surprise visits to assess administrative operations, ensuring swift resolutions to public issues. In a recent cabinet meeting, significant decisions were taken, including changes to the Uttarakhand Biotechnology Council's structure, new posts in the Geology and Mining Department, and strategic actions for floodplain management.
Efforts to monetize certain inspection buildings in a public-private partnership mode were approved, and the formation of the Uttarakhand State Allied and Healthcare Council was endorsed. Additionally, funds sourced from a cess on liquor sales will support women's and children's welfare schemes, as well as aid for orphans and vulnerable groups affected by disasters.
