Uttar Pradesh Bans Electricity Strikes Amidst Heatwave Crisis

The Uttar Pradesh government has enacted the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1966, to prohibit strikes in the electricity sector for the next six months. This decision impacts key entities like the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and similar corporations. The notification was issued on Wednesday, highlighting the urgency of uninterrupted power supply amid the scorching heat affecting parts of north India.

The strike ban encompasses services provided by multiple power corporations including Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited, and Kanpur Electricity Supply Company Limited, among others. The move is in response to a severe heatwave that's threatening the region, with Delhi's temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius, prompting a Red Alert from authorities.

The government emphasized that the measure is crucial to maintaining an uninterrupted power supply, safeguarding vital electricity services, and minimizing disruption for the residents during this extreme weather period. The action aligns with efforts to ensure that essential services remain available during critical times.

